Mid-term examinations result and awards distribution ceremony held at Phoenix Public School Kalat

Kalat: Mid-term examinations result and awards distribution ceremony was held at Phoenix Public School Kalat. Not only the successful students were awarded prizes in this ceremony but also the students performed speeches, songs, tableau and Balochi dress show.

The event was presided over by Phoenix Public School and Academy director Yousuf Ajab while the special guest was young scholar Qasim Baloch. Other guests of honor were Phoenix School Coordinator Amanullah Sasoli, Ibrahim Baloch, Bilal Baloch and Qayyum Nazar.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests lauded the performance of Phoenix Public School in Kalat and commended the school administration and students for organizing an excellent program for trying to create an educational environment.

They added that extra-curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities provide an opportunity to highlight the talents of students.

Published in The Balochistan Point on Jun 15, 2021