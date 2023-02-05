Kalat Students Forum demands a University in Kalat

KALAT: Kalat Students’ Forum has once again demanded for establishment of a University in the historic city of Kalat. Talking to the Balochistan Point the Spokesperson of KSF said that keeping Kalat behind in terms of education is a well-thought-out plan.

He said that Kalat had been a state and a city of historical importance in the past. However, in the 21st century, Kalat, not only in Pakistan but also in other cities of Balochistan has an outdated education system.

“There is a lack of good and quality educational institutions in the city of Kalat. However, in this regard, for two or three years, various student organizations had campaigned for the establishment of a university in Kalat through social media and other means, which the authorities ignored.” he added.

The spokesperson further said, “It is very important to have a university in the city to improve the educational quality of Kalat. He said that poor male and female students in the city cannot go outside the city to get higher education due to which the future of these talented students is drowning in darkness.”

“It is the responsibility of the government to make a historic city like Kalat in way to join the modern race of the 21st century with other cities by providing institutions. And helping students to brighten their future.” he added.

The spokesman emphasized the establishment of a university in Kalat city and said that the authorities should play their role in promoting quality and modern education in the city and enlighten the backward city with the light of knowledge, otherwise the students can go to any extent for their legitimate demands.

Web Desk

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 5, 2023