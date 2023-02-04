The Death Suffered…

By: Munaj Gul Baloch

Mahi was resting her back against a tree near the shore of Neheng River which was gleaming with glamorous colors. The breeze was dancing gently over the waves of the river and Mahi was capturing all the beauty in her dark almond eyes. It was almost dark. The spark of setting sun with the pleasing wind solaced her tiredness and revived her spirit. Mahi closed her eyes and scrutinized the jarring memories wavering through her mind, not wanting him to agonize over death alone. The boy died a year ago whose voice is absorbed by her. His image still stayed in her eyes. His ruth was screened on her eyes. she reminisced her days with Hasnain when she would sit a little distance away from him and stared at him. Hasnain’s tempting smiles and innocent face were always apparently visible within her teary eyes as whose hopeless soul didn’t adjust himself to dwell in peace which made Mahi wander.

Mahi is still bound to suffer a lot. She still hears the voice of his wretchedness as once he screamed aloud, “Is there anyone to free me from this torture-cell? I am suffocated here. I no more bear my departure from myself. Neither have I had an existence nor non-existence. I befriended nothingness. So did the nothingness.”

The words of Hasnain made Mahi suffer until her last breath. She was dead silent after witnessing the misery and soreness of the blue boy as he tussled with the death and lost himself. It is the same day. It bounds the life within the death. Mahi is no more waiting to succor herself. She is submerged with sufferings and she befriended the death. So has the death.

The hope of life is only discernable from her eyes. But by now neither life has existence nor death. Both suffered equally. The graveyard is proud to own the death that has befriended life and exposed souls.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 4, 2023