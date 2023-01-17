We will not leave the flood victims alone in the sever cold weather:  Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

QUETTA: Our effort is to provide maximum assistance to the flood victims in this cold weather and to protect them from the harshness of the cold weather. We believe in serving the people regardless of race and color, our aim is to serve humanity only, we cannot leave our brothers and sisters alone in difficult times.

LASBELA: In severe cold weather, the flood victims need assistance and rehabilitation on an emergency basis. On our behalf, we continue to help our brothers and sisters according to our ability. These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, who distributed more than 400 food bags, 500 blankets, warm clothes and other necessary items in Kapkuri and adjacent areas of Uthal and Lasbela.

She said on this occasion that the cold weather has increased the difficulties of the flood victims, which we understand. Along with the government efforts, our own efforts are also going on to provide maximum assistance to the flood victims in this cold weather and protect them from the harshness of the cold weather. While talking, she said that we believe in serving our people regardless of race and color, our aim is only to serve humanity. We will not leave their brothers and sisters alone in

this difficult time and will continue to help them as far as possible. The flood victims said that they had helped the poor and still they are the only entity who provided us with ration, blankets and warm clothes in this cold season and still they are serving.

Meanwhile, the public circles of Hub, Lasbela, Uthal and other areas have praised the efforts of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and said that Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Mir Ali Hassan Zehri are continue the relief activities with their own resources. They have taken place and are taking the lead in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. Senator Samina Zehri has proved to be a ray of hope for the victims trapped in the flood-affected areas. Thanks to

the relief activities of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, it is possible to supply food, water, blankets, warm clothes and other items including roofs to the flood-affected areas. Many precious lives have been saved by providing temporary tents, blankets, warm clothes and essential items to people trapped in flood-affected areas including children, women and the elderly.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that we would continue to help our people in the affected areas and our mission will continue until the life system is restored and the victims are resettled in their homes. She appealed to the philanthropists once again that severe cold weather has started and the victims are facing more difficulties than before. All possible resources should be used to rehabilitate the victims in their homes so that no major human tragedy can be intuitive in the cold weather.

Published in The Balochistan Point on January 17, 2023