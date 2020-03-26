Awareness session conducted in Zhob to educate the masses about Coronavirus pandemic

By: Abdul Hadi

Zhob: Volunteers conducted awareness session about Coronavirus with the support of Environment Department Zhob and Individual Land. Few participants were invited as following the governmental instructions and precautionary measures of Coronavirus. The participants greeted with one another from the distance of 2/3 meters instead of shaking hands.

Assistant Director Environment Department Zhob region Khaliq Dad Mandokhail told, “only practicing of preventive measures can protect us from the deadly virus”. Religiously, nothing is wrong in practicing the precautionary measures, the AD Environment added.

The World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus as pandemic. Around 700 cases have been reported yet in Pakistan. The number of cases is quickly increasing day by day in Balocistan as numbers jumped to 100+ in the province.

Social Activist Zafar Kakar condemned the non-seriousness of locals as they aren’t following the preventive measures. Its our responsibility to come ahead and aware the public regarding the pandemic, he further added.

Precautionary measures were posted in Balochi, Pashto and Brahvi over the placards.

Hameed Nasar a volunteer discussed the origin of word “Corona”.

Assistant Director Environment Zhob region Khaliq Dad Mandokhail distributed the awareness brochures of PDMA Balocistan about Coronavirus amongst the participants.

Published in The Balochistan Point on March 25, 2020