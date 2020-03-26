Letter: Online classes

Government has announced lock down due to which the HEC (High Education Commission) directed the universities across the Pakistan to conduct online classes to overcome the educational loss of students.

Universities have started online classes, but almost 94 percent students are facing many issues in these online classes. Teachers do not have the expertise to teach online and Because of the absence of face to face interaction between teachers and students are unable to understand the lectures and assignment. Moreover, students from rural areas cannot attend the online classes because they do not have access to internet facilities. These problem will not only affect students’ studies, but as well as their grades.

The HEC should freeze this semester and student should be given mental peace it’s time of crises not the time to worry about GPA and attendance.

Shamsa Allah Dad, Hub Balochistan.

Published in The Balochistan Point on March 26, 2020