Letter: No Hospitals in Gwarkop

Gwarkop is a beautiful village situated near Turbat but unfortunately facing the problem of hospital. We should know that health is everything. It is said that ” If there is life, there is the world.”

The villagers of Gwarkop are very poor and they are unable to afford going to Turbat for treatment purpose. I request to the government they The villagers must not be ignored some health facilities should be provided in the mentioned area.

Sammi Gul Muhammad.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 5, 2023