Letter: Road accident in Turbat

Road accident is a serious issue in Turbat. in terms of population. Due to poor traffic system, numerous people lose their precious lives. Second, population of the city is increasing year by year, and yet lacks proper traffic system to save residents lives from road accidents. Despite poor traffic management, drivers and riders drive or ride with an excessive speed and recklessly in the city which also results in huge road accidents. Moreover, In January 2023, more than ten people died in only Turbat city in road accidents. So, road accident is a major problem in Turbat that needs immediate attentions.

Name: Shay Mureed Siraj

Turbat, Balochistan

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 18, 2023