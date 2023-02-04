Letter: A Dangling Bridge

A dangling sewerage bridge will put people in hurdles. A saverage bridge in Hub, connecting different sections of the city is in clinches of disruption. As of earlier, it collapsed; in result, people had to travel about half kilometers to make their presence sure on destinations. To increase the hurdles, it also shares a way to Jumma Bazar which is the most visited area and this bridge puts people in obstacles while their journey to downtown. In a nutshell, it’s asked to the relevant authorities to bring the issue in concern.

Nabeel Saleem , Hub Balochistan.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 4, 2023