BNP nominates Professor Tahira Ehsas Jattak for recent senate elections

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party(BNP) has nominated Professor Tahira Ehsas Jattak for recent senate elections. Professor Tahira Ehsas Jattak(Tamgha-e-imtiaz) is the first educationalist activist from Jahalawan for which she has been entitled as “GODI-E-JAHALAWAN”.

Professor Tahira Ehsas Jattak has authored more than twenty books specifically in Balochi, Brahui and Urdu literature. She has received many excellence awards at provincial and national level.

Professor’s vocal voice for highlighting women rights in poetic expression has earned name for her, as of her contribution for Baloch nation.

Staff Reporter

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 16, 2021