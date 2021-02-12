QUETTA: Women Action Forum presents charter of demand to Govt of Balochistan

QUETTA: Women Action Forum (WAF) or Khawateen Mahaz-e-Amal is a national group of women established in 1981. It is a non-hierarchal, non-governmental organization and is not affiliated with any political party. WAF does not accept funding from government, non-government and any international agency.

WAF was formed to respond to implementation of the Hudood Ordinance penal code and to strengthen women’s position in society generally. The group agreed on collective leadership and formulated policy statements and engaged in political action to safeguard women’s legal position.

WAF brings together individuals and organizations on a common platform for women rights. WAF is celebrating 40 years of struggle and achievements for a more just society for women and all citizens.

Women Action Forum has presented a charter of demand to government of Baloch for ensuring women and transgender rights, the demand includes:

•For the wellbeing of transgender and social inclusion, jobs quota should be implemented and they should be provided a dignified employment.

•High numbers of domestic violence cases are reported during Covid-19 pandemic, therefore, this chapter recommends for notification of rule of business and speedy work on the implementation of domestic violence bill.

•Appointment of chairperson and formation of PCSW is long awaited step, so the process of appointment of chairperson and formation of commission should be completed.

•Policy development and implementation regarding social protection of women home based workers (WHBWs).

•Mechanisms to be in place for ensuring transparency and merit based hiring/appointments and award nominations.

•Women Protection Cells (divisional level) to be established other than Dar-ul-Aman and Crises Centres where women and children in extremely vulnerable situations (violence victims etc ) can stay for longer periods of time and can resume their normal life routine.

•Women Desk establishment at Police and Levies check posts and deployment of women personnel there.

•Establishment of Juvenile Friendly Spaces in Police and Levies Stations/ Offices.

•Legislation on pro women and girls pending bills are needed such as

1) Early Child Marriage Act

2) Acid Throwing Rehabilitation Bill.

Published in The Balochistan Point February 12, 2021