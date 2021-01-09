Gaddani: Shortage of drinking water troubles people

By: Darya Khan Angaria

Gaddani: Shortage of drinking water has been troubling People at Gaddani for more than twenty days. According to the details supply of drinking water has been stopped for more than twenty days.

Due to water shortage for drinking purpose residents at Gaddani are facing severe difficulties. The majority of the people at Gaddani belong to the middle class who cannot afford expensive water tankers.

People have requested Sardar Saleh Muhammad Bhootani, Sardar Aslam Bhootani and DC Lasbela to resolve Gadani’s water issue as soon as possible.

Published in The Balochistan Point on January 9, 2021