Is protesting for education a crime?

By: Atiq Alib

From class 1st to till now, we are taught that getting education is our fundamental right. But we were not taught that this right is for learning and memorizing only, we cannot imply it on ourselves. It was obvious from the act of the Quetta police during that protest. The act of “Lati charge” and imprisoning the male students and misbehaving with female students. It was an extremely shameful act performed by the Quetta Police.

However, we cannot only condemn the Police for this shameful act, for they are also just government servant, they do what they are told to do so, but also I condemn the government of Balochistan as well for all this. The Govt should fulfill the demands of the students for the right of getting education, but if it cannot fulfill the demands, then it at least should let the authorities to act brutally with the young generation.

Almost 30% of students of Balochistan have access to the internet, and rest is left with either internet access or with extremely weak internet access. It would not be fair for all those students if HEC decisions only can benefit some students who belong to metropolitan cities and those who have proper access to the internet.

I request the Higher Education Commission, Govt of Balochistan, and Education minister to kindly take decisions considering the situations of every student, so that it should be fair with everyone.

Published in The Balochistan Point on June 28, 2020