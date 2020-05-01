Missing Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain found dead

SWEDEN: The dead body of the missing Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain was found in a river in Upsalla, Sweden after the journalist went missing on 2 March 2020.

Sajid Hussain was the Editor in Chief for an online magazine Balochistan Times and also worked for many other Pakistani mainstream media outlets before moving to Sweden in 2017 as a refugee

According to Balochistan Times: “Sajid Hussain, the editor-in-chief of Balochistan Times, is no more. The Swedish police informed his family last night on (Thursday) that they had discovered his body from a river in Uppsala.”

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) also released a statement saying: Mr Hussain was living in Stockholm and decided to move to a private student accommodation in Uppsala on 2nd of March because of his work and studies. After reaching Uppsala he remained in contact with his friends until 2pm, after that his phone went off and he was unable to be reached by his family and friends.

Web Desk

Published in The Balochistan Point on May 1, 2020