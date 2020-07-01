Online classes without internet

By: Parvez Moula Bakhsh

The decision of the Higher Education Commission has left the students, especially the students from rural areas, in a state of despair and complete frustration as most of the places in Balochistan there is no internet due to security issues. It is quite funny that how one can study online without internet.

Therefore, the students from Balochistan are protesting, demanding and appealing the government either to reject online classes in Balochistan or to provide full internet access in Balochistan to satisfy those students who are dissatisfied with the decision of HEC’s online classes. but alas, they are not listened.

There are dangers but they can be tolerated. Also, how can they study without internet? This literally means that the government does not want to allow them to learn and study.

This is really deadly and heartbreaking because our Baloch students, both men and women, have been protesting for weeks, but still the government does not bother to understand the problems of the dear students.

In addition, students who are considered the backbone of any nation are subjected to abuse, coercion and even arrest. Let me ask why such barbaric with innocent students, aren’t they allowed to get an education, and Does it costs more to you to give the fundamental rights of every citizen?

Of course, students are not suitable for protest but they are really forced to take such steps, students’ voices are resisted and they are not being allowed to express their concerns.

The above questions seem to be true because it is said correctly. If you want to control anything, do not let it be educated and gain experiences.

I am not opposing anyone but this situation has forced a lot of people from Pakistan, including me. Really, when I heard about the arrested students last night (June 25) I was shocked and couldn’t believe but I have seen clips and live videos of how the students are being treated and misbehaved,

The HEC is strongly requested that the voices of students against online confrontation should not be ignored and for that the HEC should satisfy all students in order to stops students protesting on the roads and in front of press clubs.

Published in The Balochistan Point on July 1, 2020