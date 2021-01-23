Online/Zoom meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer PPHI Balochistan

By: Yahya Reki:

QUETTA: Chief Executive Officer PPHI Balochistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali Chaired online/zoom review meeting on Thursday. The meeting was attended by District Support Managers of (PPHI) Balochistan.

While briefing about provision of healthcare services District Support Managers apprised that (PPHI) is providing mother and child, first aid, road rescue services by MERC’s and Telehealth services in far-flung areas of Balochistan. Financial and management hurdles faced in provision of health services were also discussed.

The CEO (PPHI) said that plans should be made keeping in view the basic needs of people in rural areas of Balochistan. Mr. Jamali urged DSM’s to continue their work with enthusiasm, and assured to resolve all problems.

Company Secretary PPHI Muhammad Rafiq Raisani, Public Health Specialist, Director Monitoring, Director information technology and other officials joined the review session.

Published in The Balochistan Point on January 23, 2021