QUETTA: Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani Goes Missing in Mastung

QUETTA: Chairman Brahui Department at University of Balochistan Quetta Dr. Liaquat Ali Sani has gone missing along with his two more Prof. Shabir Ahmed Shahwani and Prof. Nizam Shahwani in Mastung area of Balochistan Friday morning.

According to the media reports the professors were on way to Khuzdar from Quetta for official visit of ongoing BA exams. Professors’ vehicle has been recovered from Ghulam Padins area of Mastung.

However, Shabir Ahmed Shahwani and Prof. Nizam Shahwani have been been released from Kanak area of Mastung district but Dr. Liaqat Sani remains Missing. Further administrative investigations are under way.

Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani a well-known researcher, Brahui language poet and author of different books. He is currently serving as Chairman Brahui Department at University of Balochistan Quetta.

Baloch Students Organization and academic staff have expressed their concerns on the disappearance of UoB academic staff member. They have demanded quick and safe recovery of Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani.

Staff Reporter

Published in The Balochistan Point on November 28, 2020