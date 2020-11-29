QUETTA: UoB Academic Staff and Lecturers Demand Immediate Recovery of Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani  

QUETTA: Officials of Academic Staff Association, University of Balochistan and Balochistan Professors and Lecturers Association have demanded immediate recovery of Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani within 24 hours otherwise they would boycott ongoing Bachelor’s Degree examination. It was demanded at a press conference at Press Club here in Quetta.

Talking to the media Dr. Kaleemullah said, “We strongly condemn the indifference and negligence of the government and give 24-hour ultimatum to the government for making efforts to get released Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani as soon as possible.

Dr. Kaleemullah further said that in case of non-recovery our academic staff member demonstrations would be held in front of Press Club, Balochistan assembly and universities across the country. “If the professor is not rescued despite the protests, the Governor House will be cordoned off.” added Prof. Dr. Kaleemullah

Dr. Kaleemullah said’ If Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani is harmed, the government will be responsible.”

Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani is chairman Brahui Department at University of Balochistan Quetta. He went missing along with Prof. Shabir Ahmed Shahwani and Prof. Nizam Shahwani in Mastung area of Balochistan Saturday morning. The professors were on way to Khuzdar from Quetta for official visit of ongoing Bachelor’s Degree examination. However, Shabir Ahmed Shahwani and Prof. Nizam Shahwani were released from Kanak area of Mastung district but Dr. Liaqat Sani remains Missing.

Dr. Liaqat Ali Sani is a well-known researcher, Brahui language poet and author of different books. He is currently serving as Chairman Brahui Department at University of Balochistan Quetta.

Staff Reporter

Published in The Balochistan Point on November 29, 2020