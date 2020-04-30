Sindh governor tests positive as coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tested positive on Monday as the nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients jumped to 13,915 on Monday, with 5,526 cases reported in Punjab, 4,996 in Sindh, 1,984 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit Baltistan, 245 in Islamabad and 65 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The virus has claimed at least 292 lives while some 3,029 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

Governor Imran Ismail took to Twitter and confirmed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he will fight it out.

“I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah,” the Sindh governor posted on his Twitter handle late Monday night.

Imran Ismail while talking to a media said that his coronavirus test came out positive, however, he is not feeling symptoms of the virus so far.

“Yesterday, my mother came here and we were together during Iftar. Later, I felt fever and thought to undergo coronavirus test. I should have kept myself under isolation since yesterday’s night.”

Ismail said that his family members and mother will also undergo COVID-19 tests soon.

Web Desk

