By: Abdul Qadir Baloch

Social media addiction has become an increasingly prevalent issue in the modern world. The increasing accessibility of the internet and the widespread use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and others has led to an alarming rise in the number of people who are addicted to social media. According to recent studies, around 77% of adults in the United States are regular users of some form of social media.

Social media addiction is defined as a condition in which an individual spends an excessive amount of time on social media sites, has difficulty controlling their usage, and experiences negative consequences due to their addiction. These negative consequences can include physical and mental health problems, relationship issues, and difficulties in fulfilling everyday tasks.

The main factor driving social media addiction is the immediate gratification it provides. People feel a sense of satisfaction from the instant feedback they receive from their posts and the ability to quickly connect with friends and family. This can quickly become a habit that is difficult to break.

Social media addiction can also be linked to other psychological issues such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. People who are addicted to social media may use it as a way to escape from negative feelings and avoid reality. They may also use it to gain validation and attention from others, which can lead to even more problems.

Fortunately, there are ways to combat social media addiction. It is important to recognize the signs of addiction and to take steps to reduce time spent on social media. Setting limits on both the amount of time spent on social media and the types of activities that are allowed can help to reduce dependence. It is also important to focus on activities that promote positive mental health, such as exercise, reading, and spending time with friends and family. Finally, seeking professional help is key to overcoming social media addiction.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 3, 2023