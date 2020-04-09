Suggestion to the Researchers and Scientists throughout the globe  

By: Sumaira Aslam Baloch

I discussed my idea of treating Corona virus to my professor and He said that it was possible, as when a vertebrate is infected with a virus antibodies are produced against it. A subset of these antibodies can block virus infection by a process which is called neutralization. Cloning is a latest invention of Biotechnology.

As a student of Science I am suggesting to the scientists and Researchers throughout the globe that they should find out the antibodies in the recovered or recovering patients of Coronavirus that which antibodies are working against it and then the antibodies should be collected from the plasma of the recovering patient to clone or the antigen should be manufactured the antigen will generate multiple antibodies in the patients which will neutralize the virus though it is expensive but the whole globe is equally being affected so all countries should be combined to treat Corona Virus.

The writer is student at LUAWMS University Uthal Balochistan.

Published in The Balochistan Point on April 9, 2020