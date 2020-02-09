The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan Announces 2021 Fulbright Student (Master’s and PhD) Program

Islamabad: The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) invites Pakistani students to apply for the prestigious 2021 Fulbright Student Program (Master’s and PhD) and Fulbright-Higher Education Commission PhD Program, which fully funds PhD study at top universities in the United States. The application form is available online at www.usefpakistan.org, and the application deadline is May 13, 2020.

U.S. Ambassador Paul Jones said, “For almost 70 years, the U.S.-Pakistan education partnership has supported Pakistani and U.S. students and faculty to study or teach in each other’s countries under the Fulbright program. Education exchanges remain a cornerstone of U.S.-Pakistan ties, and the U.S. government is pleased to support Pakistani students with diverse backgrounds in obtaining graduate-level education of the highest standard. The knowledge and expertise these scholars gain will boost Pakistan’s human capital and contribute to its long-term economic development — a great example how the United States and Pakistan are #partners4prosperity.”

The Fulbright Program in Pakistan covers travel, living stipends, health insurance, and tuition for the entire period of study. Women, people with disabilities, and students from rural and underrepresented areas are highly encouraged to apply. All disciplines are eligible except clinical medicine. Applicants studying energy, water, agriculture, public health, education, social sciences, journalism, mass communication, arts and culture management, including heritage conservation and museum studies, urban and regional planning, environmental science/studies, security/peace studies, and data science disciplines are strongly encouraged to apply.

“I would like to encourage anyone who is eligible and interested in graduate education to consider applying to the prestigious Fulbright Program. Among successful applicants, some are fresh graduates, others are working professionals, and in recent years more than half are women,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States. Since its inception, more than 7,500 Pakistanis and 900 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs. Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the United States through exchange programs.

Web Desk

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 9, 2020