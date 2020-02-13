Letter: Drug Addiction in Pakistan

Drug addiction is one of the old and main issues of Pakistan. A rapid increase has been observed in its usage and supply not only in backward and far-flung areas of the country but also in so-called developed cities of Pakistan. The abuse of drug has affected every second being everywhere in the country.

Drug that should have been a mere to the poor people of a country like Pakistan- is easily accessible to children and adults. The non-serious steps of government towards the control of drugs and drug peddlers- is deplorable. Thus, the menace of the drug addiction needs some sort of serious actions on governmental level and the already drug addicted people ask for a helping hand to provide them proper medical treatments.

Iqra Mujahid, Hub.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 13, 2020