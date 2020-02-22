Letter: Book fair in Karachi University

Books are the sources which create the ability of understanding, behaving and bringing solemnity in the attitude or conversation of a human being, Therefore, as educational sector Karachi University is conducting a book fair seminar on every year for 3 days. This year again Karachi University will conduct three days’ book fair but a lots of students including me are criticizing on the arranged date of the event. Because book fair will be held on 25 February to 27 February, However, no any single student can be free on these days but on weekends.

I urge the members of this event to hold it on upcoming weekends that every student from variety university avail this opportunity.

Sameer Umrani

Malir Karachi.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 22, 2020