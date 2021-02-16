A university in Kalat is need of hour

By: Aqsa Baloch

Majority of the students in Kalat district are unable to continue their higher education because when they complete their graduation they find no institution in Kalat to get admission. They fail in their educational career and remain unable to achieve their goals or naturalize their parents’ and their dreams.

Most of the students, mainly, females do not have permissions to go out of the district and get education. Another hindrance is poverty due to which people from Kalat cannot get higher education.

It is need of the time, at least a University or campus of a university should be established in Kalat district otherwise in this developing era education till graduation will be considered worthless. Therefore, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and government of Balochistan are requested to establish a University or campus of a recognized University in Kalat district.

The writer is student at Phoenix Academy Kalat.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 16, 2021