Letter: No Gas pressure in Kalat City

Kalat is one of the coldest cities of Pakistan which is located in the province of Balochistan. In winter it remains minimum -14Co cold. Most of the people are poor and they cannot migrate to hot cities. In such a cold weather public faces many more hardships because Gas is not available and public cannot buy fire wood that It is too expensive. Since installation of Gas pipe line, people have been paying high bills for it but nowadays it is completely not available. Despite public protests, press conferences, no tangible measures have been observed.

I request the concerned department and government of Balochistan to please solve this burning issues of public. It is public right and it should be given to them.

Muhammad Naeem, Kalat.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 16, 2021