Chief Minister of Balochistan lays foundation stone of Sohbatpur-Kashmore Road project

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has laid the foundation stone of Sohbatpur-Kashmore Road and District Complex which will improve Balochistan’s communication links with Sindh and Punjab.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the Chief Minister said, “A new era of progress and prosperity will begin in the province after completion of ongoing development projects.”

He said that the infrastructure development, provision of education, health and drinking water facilities to the people of Balochistan were the top most priorities of the present government. “Effective steps are being taken to promote higher education in the province.” He added.

Published in The Balochistan Point on December 18, 2020