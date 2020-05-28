Kalat: LeviesForce arrested culprits involved in chopping the juniper trees at Harboi

KALAT: On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Izzat Nazeer Baloch today Assistant Commissioner Kalat, Zahid Langove alongwith Levies force raided the houses at Surkhain area of district Kalat and arrested three culprits who were allegedly involved in chopping the juniper trees at Harboi.

The accused had chopped four juniper trees to construct a protection wall for their fields.

All chopped trees have been shifted to Levies Thana Kalat. After initial formalities they were handed over to DFO Kalat Mr. Fareed Ahmed Rind.

This action has been taken after a Vlog Published in Balochistan Point’s Web TV yesterday.

Staff Reporter

Published in The Balochistan Point on May 28, 2020