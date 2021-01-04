Letter: Ban on supply petrol and diesel in Balochistan

Balochistan, which is the richest province of Pakistan where the government has banned the supply of Iranian petrol and diesel. At least more than 8 lac people are working to earn bread for their family. On the other hand, the superiors are ignoring Balochistan’s people. Hence there is no job for young generation so they choose to work in border to earn money. If the government will stop the people from this practice, it means the government intends to destroy the home and the government has to think about the residents of Balochistan.

Fida Zaman, Turbat.

Published in The Balochistan Point January 4, 2021