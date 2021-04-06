A Detailed Analysis of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256 GB

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256 GB is today’s one of the most powerful smartphone and obviously best one out of Samsung Galaxy Note Series with its upgraded and additional advance features like with the S-Pen Stylus, Dex, camera and tons of creative feature which no other can provide you. Samsung has improvised the note-taking abilities of the new addition in note series. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is also prominently integrated with gaming apps and the productivity of microsoft. There are design advancement, a high refresh rate display, and upgraded cameras with 50X zooming capabilities and all above S-pen has really just stole the show. Hence, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has all the sparks which a user wishes to have while using smartphone. Now, let’s just take a thorough look in to those sparks.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alluring Design

Note 20 Ultra is a magnificent and protected smartphone which has feature the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus both on the front and the back. It is twice as scratch-resistant as the previous generation. It can survive drops of up to two meters, compared to 1.6 meters on the Gorilla Glass 6 and you can use it without any worries. Samsung this time opted for frosted glass which make it non slippery and reduce fingerprint attraction. A metal slab between two glasses makes a perfect sandwiched with the edges slight curves on side which everyone wants to eat. With slight rearrangement of some features like volume rocker and power button on the right side instead of left and S-pen is now located on the left might put your muscle memory on work.

Available with Colors like Mystic BronzeMystic Black Mystic White.

Have your hands full with smartphone giant with Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and 6.9” screen.

Makes your life easy with in screen fingerprint sensor.

Fascinating Screen Display

The Note 20 Ultra 5G exhibits a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 3088×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also HDR10+ certified which will make your experience pleasurable while watching your favorite movies or any video and using the S-Pen stylus with 120Hz is a cheery of a cake. Display has no so ever problem with viewing angles, sunlight so you are good to use it the way you want without any restriction.

Improvised Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a quad-camera set-up with a 108MP primary sensor adding a laser-assisted autofocus system, which propose fast focusing and also allows for capturing blur-free picture. There’s a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 12 0˚, Aperture: F2.2), 08MP Wide-angle Camera with PDAF, OIS and F1.8 aperture along with 12MP Telephoto and Laser AF sensors. Note 20 Ultra flaunts 5x Optical Zoom and up to 50x Super Resolution Zoom and has a lot of camera mode and features including support for 8K video recording. Samsung has given Note 20 Ultra some extra attention as it’s daylight shot are best at all condition and times.

Published in The Balochistan Point on April 6, 2021