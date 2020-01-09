Letter: The dismal condition of Civil Hospital Quetta

Quetta is the capital of Balochistan, also the biggest city of province. There is no denying fact that lack of primary facilities Civil Hospital put the patients in difficulties. Further, the deplorable condition of Civil Hospital has become a question mark for present government in Balochistan. There are a large number of patients from far flung areas who come for better treatment but return back hopelessly.

Due to absence of doctors the patients suffer badly. The dismal condition of toilets in civil hospital hurts a lot and the toilets are not able to be used because of their deplorable condition. Therefore, it is humbly requested to the C.M of Balochistan to take some serious steps regarding poor shape of civil hospital of Quetta as soon as possible.

Muhammad Zarif, Kech Hoshab.

Published in The Balochistan Point on January 9, 2020