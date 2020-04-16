Cancer Requires Hospitals

By, Mahtab Abdullatif. Turbat, Balochistan.

Pakistan is the 7th populous country in the world where cancer is escalating rapidly day by day. According to a research more than 300,000 people are being affected by this fatal disorder in each year globally. Almost every age’s person reported this illness.

Nearly 48,449 men and 52,669 female have the illness in their blood. The cancer is rapidly intensifying and it is a serious case to be dealt with entirely, practically each year in Pakistan more than 15000 people exposed to be cancerous. Therefore it should be the responsibility of the government to build more cancers hospitals in the country.

Published in The Balochistan Point on 16/04/2020