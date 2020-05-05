Closed ATMs of district Kech

Kech, which is situated in the bank of Kech river, is one of the most prepossessing district of Pakistan. Moreover, Kech has approximately 15 banks but it is irony to state that the whole banks’ Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and entry main gates are closed without any reasons. The employees of Kech are compelled to stand in big rows outside the banks in this holy month of Ramadan in scorching weather.

ATM sole purpose is that people should be facilitated 24 hours a day by doing transactions and online posting money to their beloved but the people of Kech are suffering to a great extent owing to sheer negligence of bankers. In addition, the employees are deprived to get out their salary in this Holy Month of Ramadan.

Most importantly, the government has already locked down the country by imposing section 144 for taking preventive measures due to outbreak of pandemic Corona Virus and ATM machines could be great opportunity to lessen the crowds. The closed ATM shops have created sense of frustration and among the people of the Kech.

I request the State Bank of Pakistan to take prompt and dire measures to reopen the ATM shops in order to facilitate the people and lessen the crowd of the banks.

Nawaz Ellahi, Kech, Turbat

Published in The Balochistan Point on May 5, 2020.