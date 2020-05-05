Letter: Drug addiction in Hub city

Drug addiction has become an alarming issue among teenagers of Hub city. Most of the people in Hub city spend lots of money on drugs, and then they look for ways to earn money illegally. The life of addicts becomes spoiled in all aspects, as they lose contact with their family and live in different places.

The most disturbing thing about drug addiction is that people in different areas of Balochistan are becoming addicted to all kinds of drugs and selling drugs everywhere. Almost in every street of Hub city people sell different kinds of drugs such as marijuana, crack, heroin etc. The concerned authorities are requested to take strict action against drug peddlers.



Haneef Baloch Sajidi, Awaran.



Published in The Balochistan Point on May 5, 2020.