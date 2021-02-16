Letter: Need of a University in Kalat

Kalat is one of the well-known and famous district of Balochistan, however, it is very poor and too much backward in education sector. Due to the poverty the people cannot afford to educate their children in universities for higher education because there is no any university or campus of any unicity in Kalat district to provide opportunities to those who want to pursue their higher education degrees in different disciplines and realize their dreams.

Most of the students are keen minded and they want to do something for their country and their nation but due to poverty they cannot afford the expenses of other cities. Kalat needs a campus of any university of Pakistan in its own district. We request and hope that launch of university in Kalat will not be ignored by the authorities.

Rehmatullah, Kalat.

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 16, 2021