Letter: No opportunity for higher education in Kalat

Establishment of a university in Kalat district is need of a time. Nowadays, students are facing a difficulty due to unavailability a university in district Kalat. Since Kalat is a very poor district, it is difficult for both the genders to go out of city and get higher education. Lack of University is a big problem in historical city of Balochistan. The government of Balochistan and Higher Education Commission(HEC) of Pakistan are requested to establish a university in Kalat students continue their higher education.

Afsana Zehri, Kalat

Published in The Balochistan Point on February 16, 2021